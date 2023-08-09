Atlantic Ocean surge threatens Bayelsa communities — Diri

Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said coastal communities in the state were at the verge of being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean.

The governor raised the alarm, Tuesday when he visited the Odioama community in Brass Local Government Area of the state to assess the devastation from ocean encroachment.

The troubled community, Vanguard learned, was last Wednesday rocked by a huge ocean surge, which washed away a storey building and left several others in the throes of collapse.

Addressing the Odioama council of chiefs, elders, youths and women at the community town hall, Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, lamented the effects of coastal erosion on the community and others on the shores of the Atlantic ocean.

He said he decided to personally visit the community after sending a team to have first-hand knowledge of the plight of the people.

Accompanied on the visit by Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange, commissioners and other government officials, the governor assured that the state government would embark on a 1.5km shore protection project to check the ocean surge that had submerged about 250 buildings in the last 10 years.

He said the government would commence the shoreline project while awaiting Federal Government’s collaboration, noting that it was beyond the state government scope to address such challenges in Odioama, Koluama, Sangana, Agge and other communities facing similar threats.

He said: “I did not come here for political campaign but to see the plight of the Odioama people and have first hand knowledge of what is happening to the community.

“I cannot sit in my office to hear that houses are giving way. I have been taken round and seen houses that are giving way to the ocean surge. The community’s cemetery has been threatened.

“Today (Wednesday), I will see what the engineers in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will bring to the state executive council meeting. We know that the cost will be prohibitive and beyond the state government.

“We call on the Federal Government that while we use our meagre resources to start something, we want them to also collaborate with us in stopping the sea encroachment in Odioama and other communities.

Bayelsa State has given so much to Nigeria and so, let the Federal Government also reciprocate.

“While we use our meagre resources to construct shoreline protection, I like to call on the Federal Government to be part of the story in checking the perennial environmental problems of erosion and flooding ravaging our communities.

“Whatever we are doing here will be like a drop in the ocean. But together with the Federal Government, there is so much we can achieve.”

Responding to the community’s requests, Diri directed the Commissioner for Water Resources to undertake water project in the community as well as directing his Lands and Housing counterpart to take over the building of a pavilion.

On the request for a 500 KVA electricity generator, he said solar lights would be provided instead just as he approved the construction of a National Youth Service Corps members’ lodge.

The governor further approved the immediate renovation of the community’s primary health centre, clearing of 200 hectares of land and purchase of fishing nets.

In his address, chairman of the Odioama council of chiefs, Marlin Omiemunafa, expressed delight over the visit of the governor, saying it had given the community hope.

Omiemunafa said the people were facing an existential threat occasioned by the sea encroachment as about 200 metres of the community had been eroded by the surge.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Esau Andrew, appreciated the governor, assuring him of their total support for his re-election bid.