Atiku’s lawyers insist on error in Tiinubu’s academic credentials

By Efe Onadjae

Lawyers of Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, have described the admission by lawyers representing President Bola Tinubu that documents of his academic records submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, are fraught with errors and inconsistencies, as “damning revelations.”

Recall that President Tinubu’s lawyers on Wednesday in response to the petition of Atiku in a Federal Court in Chicago, Illinois for the discovery of the documents of Tinubu at the Chicago State University, CSU, agreed that there are errors in the academic certificate presented to INEC by the President, and blamed those errors on the clerk of the university.

Both the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi have asked for a disqualification of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election on account of forgery allegation made against him before the Presidential Election Petition Court.

One of Atiku’s lawyers, Oluwole Afolabi, stated that a slew of court documents submitted both in the United States and Nigeria show discrepancies in the documents purportedly obtained by the Chicago State University, pertaining to Tinubu’s academic records from the university.

According to Afolabi, “One of the documents, for instance, is the certified true copy of the certificate submitted by Tinubu to INEC on 17th June 2022, and according to Atiku’s lawyers, this, purportedly, is the certificate issued to him by Chicago State University, CSU, showing that he attended the school, and evidencing the degree he was awarded.

“In another document is a copy of a letter dated September 22, 2022 from Mr. Caleb Westberg, the Registrar of CSU attaching a copy of the certificate issued to Bola Tinubu in recognition of the degree he was awarded by the university.

“There is another document, which is a copy of the certificate forwarded by Mr. Westberg, as mentioned above, in response to a subpoena that was issued to CSU in respect of Bola Tinubu’s academic qualifications and achievements.

“There is also a copy of the bio of Dr. Niva Lubin-Johnson. Dr. Lubin-Johnson was the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of CSU from January 2001 to December 2002.

“Also is a copy of the bio of Dr. Elnora D. Daniel. Dr. Daniel was the President of CSU from 1998 to 2008.

“However, the interesting thing upon further examination of these documents is that while they all speak to the same subject matter, which is Tinubu’s academic qualifications from the Chicago State University, they all bear different details.

“The document marked “A” is the certificate submitted by Tinubu to INEC. This certificate is in every material respect, exactly the same as the document marked “B” except for the following:

“Document “A” is signed by at least 3 people whereas “B” is signed by only 2 people.

“The document marked “E” states that Tinubu was issued a certificate on 22nd June 1979 but then proceeded to forward a copy of a certificate (“B”) dated 27th June 1979. Please note that “A” is actually dated 22nd June 1979, but this document did not emanate from CSU. Only “B” did.

“It is clear that either “A” or “B” is fake (if not both). You cannot have two certificates issued by the same university, to the same person, for the same course of study, but issued on different dates and signed by two different sets of people.

“The documents “A” and “B” both state that Tinubu graduated with a BSc in “Business AND Administration” whereas, document “E” (which came from CSU) states that he graduated with a BSc in “Business Administration”. It is important to note that CSU’s website states that “The College of Business offers a contemporary bus…