Atiku, PDP govs set to commence meeting in Abuja

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and the party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, are set to commence a meeting at the Bauchi State Lodge in Abuja.

The meeting is a follow up to a similar one held at the residence of former Minister of Foriegn Affairs and Party chieftain, Chief Tom Ikimi, last Saturday.

Although the agenda for the meeting is still shrouded in secrecy, it was learnt that the state of the nation and the party will form the major plank of discussions.

So far, Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Edo) have arrived.