Athletics Championships: Tamberi wins men’s high jump gold

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi reacts as he competes in the men’s high jump final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi won the men’s world high jump title in Budapest on Tuesday.

Tamberi managed a best of 2.36 metres to win on countback from American JuVaughn Harrison, who took silver.

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim, the three-time defending champion with whom Tamberi shared Olympic gold in Tokyo, took bronze with 2.33m.