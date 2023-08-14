At Gemini art fair, 13 masters relive experiences of societal challenges

By Chris Onuoha

The bustling neighborhood of King George V Road, Onikan, Lagos, with its ancient architectural edifices, houses the magnificent Gemini Art Shop. The gallery, with its quiet and serene interior, exudes alluring artistic feelings which contrasts with the typical hoarse, boisterous and almost chaotic environment of that part of the Lagos Island.

For a visiting tourist to the Island wishing to escape from the rowdy business enclave, a stroll into Gemini Gallery will certainly usher in that respite that douses the frenzy and hypertensive atmosphere.

The art place, ‘Gemini,’ poised to take visual arts to the next level in Nigeria through a promotional medium, is hosting 13 exceptional fine artists – all painters and masters in their own right. The artists include Duke Asidere, Olu Ajayi, Damola Adepoju, George Edozie, Ogbemi Heymann, Mavua Lessor, Bolaji Ogunwo, Titus Agbara, Emenike Ogwo, Sam Ovraiti, Ibe Ananaba, Ben Ibebe, and a female artist, Funke Oladimeji, for gender balance.

The exhibition opened to the public on Sunday, August 6, and runs till August 19. It had an initial private view on Saturday, August 5, for special persons and the media.

Titled “Old Wine, New Skin”, and curated by Chris Udoh, the show is an assemblage of great works from these renowned artists sourced to release some of their most revered possessions for the exhibition. The gallery owner, Raphael Akinnire, knew what he wanted when he embarked on this vintage exploration to redefine uniqueness in art by bringing together these artists whose works have travelled all over the world.

The expressionist works of these artists such as works by Asidere and Ajayi with their paintings that carry within them heavy contextual scribbling and strokes introduce viewers to a new way of seeing art. Ogunwo and Ogwo’s thick layered impasto creates a sensational movement that leaves a viewer to interpret it in his or her own thought but still possesses the rhythmic rituals embedded within.

Heymann’s brilliant satirical paintings portraying society and power, sit in contrast with that of Mavua Lessor’s but both are literally an enchanting show of familiar scenes of city life. Lessor’s painting, titled “Bread Wahala”, is a brilliant representation of life full of struggles that people identify with till date. George Edozie’s are simplified but heavily laced impasto that takes one on his journey of life. That is also seen in Ibe Ananaba’s energetic paintings. In one titled “Lagos Traffic Women,’ Ananaba’s use of blurred imagery tells stories of the energetic hustling and bustling in the city. The subtle layer of hues depicts his mastery and control of colours.

For Ben Ibebe, Titus Agbara and Demola Adepoju, their paintings give a fresh perspective of real-life scenes. While Adepoju’s market scene recalls the chaotic scene in most Lagos city markets, Ibebe’s “Open Market” lays bare the traumatic experience of Balogun Market on Lagos Island. However, Agbara, a renowned landscapist, relieves us with a subtle modest home scene titled “As Our Mother Told Us.”

All the works are representations of various experiences encountered in our everyday lives but interpreted in different shades of imagery. And lastly, the only lady among the men, Oluwafunke Oladimeji, a product of Abiodun Olaku’s Universal Art Studio, Iganmu, Lagos also gave a fantastic scene of landscape painting of Lagos metropolis titled “Business District,” a rainy night scene with cool and quietness of the city after rain. Her second work, titled “Warm Shadow” is an evening set of riverine-scape done in warm and deep hue colours.

Also at the opening to add glamour to the atmosphere was a one-man band entertainer, Olatunde Obajeun, popularly known as O.B.A. The multidisciplinary performance artist gave a good show that took the audience into a journey through sound.

Akinnire explained that beyond the celebration of stylistic prowess and experience by the artists, it is an investigation of sharing the core values of resilient art practice. “We are currently in a time where the art world is plagued by the “firework effect” and heavily controlled by a few gatekeepers who have, in a way, become kingmakers,” Akinnire remarked. Many contemporary artists and practitioners, he said, fade as fast as they rise, while others dance to the tunes of the market, forgetting their value in the art ecosystem.

“Amidst representing an older generation of contemporary changemakers in Nigeria, each artist within this display has built a successful art career, thriving as they move against the tide of an ever-changing art world and the new wave of the art economy. Their wealth of knowledge has given them room to adapt to new terrains.

“The artists have used the wisdom of their experience to successfully navigate the new skins that are the current art economy. “Old Wine, New Skin” is a celebration of resilience and evolution that provides a platform for transgenerational conversation on building a sustainable art practice within the Nigerian context,” Akinnire said.

He also explained that it takes inward thinking and realisation of oneself to organise an exhibition like this with an assemblage of old hands in the art sector: “Some of these masters are people I grew up knowing when I started doing art. They are still waxing stronger every day. That is why I have to do a revival of the mind and to people around me for them to know what I am exhibiting in my space.

“It was a challenge though, because some of them have not sold those works they exhibited here. They also have different experiences with galleries that made them skeptical in releasing their works. But with friendship built over time and sincerity in doing business, they were able to confide in my vision to create that atmosphere that enables reenactment of feelings.

“Gemini Art Gallery has gone beyond the normal indigenous art shop to a global art space with international recognition. What we do here ranks among the international art fairs around the world. I believe that we don’t have to transport our local artists overseas to get that sort of international recognition which is what we have started to do here,” Akinnire said.