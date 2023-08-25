At 59: CoS, Ayinde, a worthy, trusted partner in Greater Lagos agenda – Sanwo-Olu hails

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde as “a worthy and trusted partner in the Greater Lagos agenda.”

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Thursday, while joining other well-wishers to celebrate Ayinde on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

Tayo Ayinde clocks 59 years on Thursday, August 24.

Sanwo-Olu,in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, also described the celebrant as as “a loyal, dependable, selfless, hardworking and God-fearing man, who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos State.”

The governor, said Ayinde has displayed high capacity in service, noting that the decision to return him in the same capacity, “is a testament to his high level of performance, competence, hard work and loyalty.

“Happy Birthday to my Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde.

You are indeed a ‘Buffalo’ as you are usually called by your friends and associates because you depict the true strength and survival instincts of a buffalo.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, to congratulate Mr. Tayo Ayinde on his 59th birthday.

“As you clock 59 years today, I pray that the blessings of God will be with you. You will continue to enjoy God’s favour and grace. God will strengthen you to offer more services to humanity, our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.”