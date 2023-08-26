At 32, Abia remains cynosure of all eyes – Anyaso

Dr. Chimaobi Anyaso

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2023 election, a frontline politician and businessman, Chima Anyaso has felicitated with fellow Abians as the state marks 32 years following its creation.

In a statement made available to the press in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, Anyaso said that while growth is a choice, just as failure is also a choice, Abians have chosen growth instead.

The statement reads “Over the years, the individual exploits and success of Abia indigenes around the world have proven that the talent, skills, and courage to build a prosperous Abia abounds in our people.

“As we celebrate this milestone 32nd anniversary, we must take stock of our achievements as a state and identify areas where we need to improve.

“Abia has come a long way; forging its own destiny, rising from the ashes to a dawn of a new hope, retaining its pride of place in the comity of states. Indeed Abia is God’s own State”.

He went further to emphasize that only the efforts of Abians can lead to the development of Abia state, and not vice versa noting that just as prayers cannot replace hard work, celebrating “without first fulfilling our responsibilities” will be futile, he said.

“Nde Abia Ibe M, let us strive to be more deliberate with our demands from political leadership, let us be more deliberate with our contributions toward the development of our dear state, and let us be our brothers’ keeper, for it is through a sincere love for one’s place of origin that we can become instinctively innovative in effecting positive developmental changes within our communities.

“It is imperative that each and every one of us initiate a process of Hitting The Reset Button, to capitalize on our individual unique abilities and begin to forge a path to transformational growth for our state. Let Abia become an exemplar of the fruits borne from harmonious collaboration between State and its constituents”.

“Congratulations Abians, Happy 32nd Anniversary, and God Bless Abia State”, Anyaso concluded.