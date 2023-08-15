ASUU donates 1,246 bags of food items, sanitary pads to Benue IDPs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has donated 1,246 bags of food items and condiments and 24 cartons of sanitary towels to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, at the Abagena IDPs camp located in the outskirts of Makurdi the Benue state capital.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke who Tuesday led officials of the Union from parts of the country to donate the items to the IDPs disclosed that members raised money from their salaries to procure the items for distribution to IDPs across the country in order to give them succour.

Represented by the National Resource Person of ASUU, Prof. Ralph Ofukwu, the National President said the intervention was ASUU members’ little way of supporting the IDPs despite being owed eight months of unpaid salaries.

Addressing the IDP, Prof. Osodeke said “we bring this on behalf of all the teachers in Nigeria that are teaching in the universities. Inspite of the fact that these teachers are being owed eight months salaries, they still made contributions to get these food items.

“In each bag you have rice, beans, red oil, groundnut oil, salt, food seasoning and others. And for the women we brought them 24 cartons of sanitary towels for monthly use.”

The ASUU National President appealed to the Federal Government to tackle all security challenges in the communities to enable the IDPs return to their ancestral homes; “ASUU is also talking to government on this issue because this camp is not your home and by the grace of God it will be done soon.”

Earlier the ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Nsukka Zone, Comrade Ralph Amokaha urged the IDPs to put the items to good use saying the intervention was part of ASUU’s humanity to impact the lives of the needy in the society.

Also, the Convener of ASUU IDPs Committee in the North Central Zone, Prof. Stella Maris-Oke expressed worry at the condition of the IDPs and urged the Federal Government to have them return to their ancestral homes.

Receiving the items, the Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu represented by the Programme Manager, Mr. James Iorhuna commended ASUU for the intervention despite being owed eight months salaries saying the government was making efforts to have the IDPs return home.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, the Camp Chairman, Festus Adzende and Woman Leader Esther Oota thanked ASUU for remembering them in their moment of need.