Aston Villa vs Everton: Preview – team news, head-to-head 

Aston Villa will face Everton on Matchday 2 of the 2023–24 EPL season as both teams battle for their first point of the season.

Newcastle defeated Aston Villa 5-1 in their first game of the season, with Moussa Diaby scoring Villa’s only goal of the game. Everton, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Fulham courtesy of a Cordova-Reid strike in the 73rd minute of the game.

Both teams will go into the game with just two wins in their last six games (including preseason).

Team News

Aston Villa will be without Tyrone Mings after he suffered a serious knee injury in their loss to Newcastle. Emiliano Buendia, Alex Moreno, and Jacob Ramsey are also ruled out. Unai Emery could have Jhon Duran and Bertrand Traore back in the team.

Everton will be without Youssef Chermiti, Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, and Dele Alli. Arnaut Danjuma and Vitali Mykolenko are also doubtful. Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in contention after missing the first game of the season.

Head-to-head

Aston Villa wins 79

Everton wins 76

Draw 55

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Diaby, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Young; Iwobi, Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Danjuma; Maupay