Assets Declaration: Court okays suit against Acting CBN Gov, Shonubi

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has okayed hearing of a suit that was entered against the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, over his alleged failure to declare his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, as required by the law.

Equally dragged before the court in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1182/2023, which was filed by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking Foundation, NACAT, over the same allegation, was a Deputy Governor of the bank, Mr Edward Adamu.

The group, which entered the suit through Festus Keyamo Chambers, also cited the Chairman of the CCB as a Respondent in the matter.

Specifically, NACAT, told the court that the legal action was predicated on the provision of section 1(1) and (2) of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011.

It alleged that the Acting CBN boss, Mr. Shonubi, deliberately failed to declare his interest in several companies.

The Applicant listed some of the companies to include; Intameks Ltd– RC13086; Kirby’s Place Resources Ltd – RC1215845; The Pekaboo Company Ltd – RC1395011; Ehlkuhile Investment Ltd– RC857442; Iscopeng Ltd – RC1431044; and Kilima Technologies Ltd – RC1218250.

Similarly, it alleged that the Deputy Governor of the bank, Mr. Adamu, also failed to declare his interest in some companies, which it listed as; Pinnacle Solutions Network Ltd – RC698688; Elad Global Resources Limited – RC933366 and Global World Frontier Services Nig. Ltd – RC772500.

Consequently, NACAT, prayed the court to invoke its jurisdiction and compel the CCB to make available to it, the assets declaration forms that were submitted to it by the Respondents.

The Applicant, in an affidavit it filed in support of the suit, which was deposed by one Stanley Ugagbe, told the court that the Respondents, especially the CCB, declined to avail it with the documents it requested for.

Ugagbe averred that both the 2nd and the 3rd Respondents were listed as directors in the listed companies, insisting that as public officers, they were under a legal obligation to declare in their asset declaration forms, their interest in the companies before they assumed office as Acting Governor and Deputy Governor of the CBN.

“That the Applicant has a right under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, to access the Assets and Liabilities Declaration Forms of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents, in the records of the 1st Respondent, with respect to declaration of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents’ interests in the said companies.

“That the Applicant has made demand under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 to the Respondents, for the Respondents to produce the Assets and Liabilities Declaration Forms where the 2nd and 3rd Respondents declared their interests in the said Companies, but the Respondents failed, refused and neglected to produce the said documents,” the deponent averred.

The Applicant submitted that it needed the intervention of the Court to compel the 1st and 2nd Respondents to grant the request of the Applicant, in accordance with Section 1 (3) of the Freedom of Information Act.

The Applicants predicated their prayers on the ground that they had written letters dated July 3 and August 14, 2023, requesting the Respondents to produce to the said documents to it, but they refused.

“The Respondents have failed, refused and neglected to produce the said documents requested from them, contrary to section 4 (a) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011,” it added.