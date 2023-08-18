Asari-Dokubo tasks ministers on national devt

Asari-Dokubo

…Hails Wike, Keyamo, Umahi, Lokpobiri

By Clifford Ndujihe

NIGER-Delta Freedom Fighter and Leader, Alhaji Mujahid Asari- Dokubo, has urged newly appointed Ministers to consider national interest and help President Bola Tinubu to succeed in his efforts to reposition Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu Administration while hailing the ministers particularly former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nysom Wike, now Minister of Federal Capital Territory; and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, Minister of Works.

He also congratulated Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development; Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources; and Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment.

Asari-Dokubo, in a release he personally signed said: “I am pleased with the ministers and the portfolios, as men and women that have worked in their previous political offices, should consider national interest and help President Bola Tinubu to succeed in his determined effort to reposition Nigeria.

“I call on Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government, as the President and his team are making efforts to navigate the national economy on a progressive and developmental path.”