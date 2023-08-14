Asake couldn’t afford N5m for video shoot three years ago – TG Omori

Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori Jesam, popularly known as TG Omori, has revealed that YBNL signee Asake couldn’t afford N5 million for a video shoot three years ago.

Boy Director, as he is fondly called, has shot some music videos such as “Sungba”, Organise”, and “Joha” for Asake.

While featuring on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, TG Omori said he knew Asake before he had a shot at stardom.

“The first time I ever met him (Asake) was at Intercontinental. I heard one of his songs, and I told him to pull up. I used to know him on Instagram way before Olamide signed him.

“We randomly just text on Instagram, and I encourage that when the time is right, we are going to do it [shoot a music video].

“Then one day I told him to pull up. He pulled up at Intercontinental, and we had vibes and just chilled.

“Then I told him to go and look for some money like N5 million three years ago, and if he gets it, we are going to work together. He told me he would look for the money, but he never came back.

“It was later that he informed him he didn’t have the money.”