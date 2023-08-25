Asaba to shine with Akara Oku comedy, award night

Dr. Julius Oyedemi

In a dazzling display of innovation and entertainment, the vibrant city of Asaba, the capital of Delta State, is poised to witness a ground-breaking real estate mega event like never before.

Ambassador Dr. Julius Oyedemi, a trailblazing real estate developer and the Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), PWAN Group, is set to unveil the inaugural Akara Oku Night of Comedy and Awards. This spectacle promises to infuse new life into the bustling world of real estate.

At the heart of this event lies a profound motive: to strike a harmonious chord between the relentless pursuit of real estate goals and the essential need for relaxation and amusement.

Oyedemi, a visionary also known for his contributions through the Cedarwood brand of luxury homes and the Heartland series, believes that amidst the hustle and bustle of the real estate industry, there’s a dire necessity to find a balance between work and leisure.

Akara Oku night of comedy and entertainment stands as the emblem of this equilibrium. It offers a haven for realtors, developers, and real estate stakeholders to step out of their ceaseless work routines and into a realm of laughter, entertainment, and rejuvenation.

Oyedemi emphasises that this event is not just a momentary escape but a dedicated occasion to bask in genuine relaxation, where the healing power of laughter takes centre stage.

Acknowledging that the real estate sector often leaves little room for respite, Oyedemi envisions this event as a resplendent opportunity for individuals to unwind completely.

Unlike the usual vacation scenarios where work sneaks in uninvited, the Akara Oku Night of Comedy/Awards ensures that participants dive into an oasis of joy and connectivity.

This grand event is more than just an entertainment spectacle; it’s a platform for building networks, fostering camaraderie, and extending gratitude to the society in which they operate.

Oyedemi reveals that the event’s invitation list includes dignitaries, vendors, landowners, government representatives, security personnel, chiefs, and key players from the real estate domain. The overarching purpose is to amalgamate an eclectic mix of individuals who share a stake in the industry’s prosperity.

The premiere edition of the Akara Oku Night of Comedy/Awards is scheduled for September 1, 2023, at the esteemed Sweet Spirit Hotel, Okpanam Road, in Asaba. The evening will be a fusion of laughter and recognition, as distinguished figures in the industry are bestowed with well-deserved accolades.

A constellation of entertainers, including comedians, music bands, and professional dancers, are poised to light up the stage and set the night ablaze.

While Asaba is the chosen launchpad for this momentous event due to its connection with PWAN Group’s ongoing ventures, Oyedemi envisions the Akara Oku Night as a travelling extravaganza.

With each passing year, the event might grace different cities across Nigeria, radiating its aura of jubilant respite and fostering unity within the realm of real estate.

As the curtain rises on the Akara Oku Night of Comedy/Awards, it’s clear that this pioneering venture is set to leave an indelible mark on the world of real estate and entertainment.

Oyedemi’s vision of cultivating a harmonious equilibrium between the pursuit of professional excellence and the dream of joy is a testament to the transformative power of ingenuity and compassion.

This event is more than a spectacle; it’s a testament to the human spirit’s yearning for connection, laughter, and a balanced life.