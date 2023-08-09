Artisan jailed 3 months for stealing electrical cables from church

A Grade 1IArea Court in Kabusa, Abuja, on Wednesday, sentenced an artisan, Denis Habila, to three months imprisonment for stealing electrical wires worth N360,000 from a church.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq summarily sentenced Habila following a guiltyplea.

The judge gave Habila an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, O. S. Osho, told the court that the complainant, Achaba Ezekiel who lives in Kabusa Area of Abuja reported the matter at the Kabusa Police Station on July 5.

Osho said the convict broke into the Redeem Christian Church of God, Tasha road in Kabusa and stole electrical wires and rechargeable speaker all worth N360,000.

He explained that some of the church members caught the convict while he was hiding in the ceiling.

He added that, the offence contravened Sections 287 of the Penal Code.