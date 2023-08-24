Art Beyond Boundaries: Yomibas’ hyper-realistic vision takes center stage

Abbas Yomi Segun, better known as Yomibas, is a name that is rapidly making its mark in the world of art. Born in Kaduna State in 1995, Yomibas’s artistic journey began a mere seven years ago.

What started in the confines of an unfinished boys quarters has evolved into a captivating tale of creativity and innovation.

Yomi bas brand, the brainchild of Yomibas, was born out of his desire to express his artistic flair after graduating high school. From those humble beginnings, the brand has grown into a sprawling studio space that houses his creative genius. The company specializes in crafting exquisite designs for interior and private spaces, collaborating with both local and international galleries for shows, exhibitions, and events.

Yomibas, the artist himself, has carved a niche for his hyper-realistic style. His early works are a tapestry of random photographs that capture his personal experiences and observations. His affinity for portraiture stems from his determination to establish a deep connection between his audience and his subjects. He believes that art serves as a potent medium to communicate power dynamics and societal aspirations, transcending centuries.

Intriguingly, Yomibas sees himself as a harbinger of change, sensing shifts in societal consciousness and behavior ahead of time. He utilizes his art to lay the groundwork for a better future, leaving a visual commentary that resonates with his generation. His signature oil paintings are meticulously created from multiple reference photographs, ensuring an authentic representation of his chosen subjects.

His artistic prowess knows no borders, with his works adorning both local and international collections. Yomibas’s journey has been punctuated by recognition from prestigious embassies, including the Spanish and Korean awards. His masterpieces have graced exhibitions worldwide, gaining him an influential position within the art community.

Yomibas’s life and work philosophy are intertwined. He values the synergy of living where he creates, maintaining a fluid transition between Nigeria and other global studio spaces. Recent group exhibitions have showcased his art at renowned platforms such as the Harlem Week Festival in New York, Korea, and the Spanish Embassy. The contemporary gallery scene in London and La Galerie Florence in France have also featured his compelling creations.

Presently, Yomibas is embarking on a new artistic journey, crafting a body of work that delves into his visions, obsessions, and fleeting experiences. His artistic lens captures moments in time, allowing others to contemplate the emotions he felt.

Beyond the canvas, Yomibas is on a mission to collaborate with influential brands, including interior decorators, fashion designers, furniture creators, and galleries. His upcoming exhibition in France, scheduled for September to November, at La Galerie Florence, is highly anticipated and promises to showcase his unique artistic perspective.

In a candid interview, Yomibas shared insights into his personal and artistic journey. When asked about his inspiration, he humbly stated, “I didn’t choose art, art chose me. Simply being human and experiencing life’s beauty has always been my biggest inspiration.”

Like any artist, Yomibas faced challenges on his path to success. “Quieting the distractions around you and remaining true to your vision is a constant struggle,” he confessed.

Considering his remarkable journey, Yomibas’s greatest accomplishment is himself. He has harnessed his creativity to craft a masterpiece out of his life, becoming a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists.

For those aspiring to make their mark in the artistic realm, Yomibas has sage advice: “Play the infinite game, one of continuous struggle, betterment, and never giving in to the darkness.”

In essence, Yomibas’s philosophy can be encapsulated in the words of Baal Shem Tov, “Let me fall if I must fall. The one I am becoming will catch me.”

As Yomibas continues to create, inspire, and connect through his art, he stands as a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and artistic vision.