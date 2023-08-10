Arsonists continue in Imo, as Police move to arrest suspects

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The burning down of houses of politicians, traditional rulers, and residents have continued in Imo state, just as the Imo state Police command has vowed to arrest the suspects.

The promise to arrest the suspects, was give by the state Police Public Relations Officers, PPRO, Henry Okoye, on Thursday while reacting to series of reports of hoodlums burning houses of residents in Imo.

Okoye said: “Frantic investigating efforts are on top gear to arrest the arsonist and bring them to justice.”

However, the latest such report was that of a monarch HRH Eze Kanu in Ndianiche Arondizuogu in Ideato North coucil area of Imo state.

This came a day after the the house belonging to former member of the House of Representatives who represented the Orlu/ Orsu/ Oru East federal constituency of Imo State, Jerry Alagboso, was set ablaze by hoodlums at his hometown in the Orsu council area of the state.

Also, the traditional ruler of Okwuru, Orsu Ihitteukwa in Orsu council area of Imo State, Eze-Elect, Eze Ezekiel I. Nwokedi, house was burnt down.

Not only that many have been killed by hoodlums and abducted from their houses and taken to an unknown destination. Some villages have been reportedly taken over by hoodlums especially that of the Orsu council area, Okigwe axis of the state.

While waiting when the end will come these among others have enveloped Imo state, causing tension and scaring away investors from Imo state.