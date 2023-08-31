Arsenal draw Sevilla, PSV, Lens after 6-year absence from UEFA Champions League

The draws for the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stages have been conducted as Arsenal return to Europe elite football after a six-year absence.
Arsenal made a return to UEFA Champions League after six years and will face Sevilla, PSV, and Lens in Group B.
As usual, the teams from different UEFA member-nations were placed in four pots of eight teams each. Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.
While homeboy, Victor Osimhen will lead Italian champions Napoli in Group B of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, while Harry Kane returns home to face Manchester United.
Below is the full schedule:
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp
The group stages will run from September 19 to December 13, with the final at Wembley on June 1.
