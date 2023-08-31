Arsenal draw Sevilla, PSV, Lens after 6-year absence from UEFA Champions League

The draws for the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stages have been conducted as Arsenal return to Europe elite football after a six-year absence.

Arsenal made a return to UEFA Champions League after six years and will face Sevilla, PSV, and Lens in Group B.

As usual, the teams from different UEFA member-nations were placed in four pots of eight teams each . Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.

While homeboy, Victor Osimhen will lead Italian champions Napoli in Group B of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, while Harry Kane returns home to face Manchester United.

Below is the full schedule:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

The group stages will run from September 19 to December 13, with the final at Wembley on June 1.