Army Headquarters confirms killing of soldiers in Wushishi LGA of Niger State

**Army Chief visits scene of incident for on spot assessment

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Authorities of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday confirmed that many soldiers were killed by bandits in an ambush on Sunday night during an operation by troops to stop bandits attacks on local communities in the area.

There had been reports that 21 soldiers and officers were killed during the ambush while the Airforce said its helicopter MI 171 carrying casualties of the ambush crashed around Shiroro area.

Responding to inquiries on the incident, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said, “I can confirm that there was an incident in Wushishi LG of Niger state.

“Our gallant patriots paid the supreme price when they ran into an ambush staged by insurgents.

“They were courageous till the end. They stood their ground and defended our great country with their lives.

“The focus now is how to console and bring respite to those they left behind.

“Sadly the incident occured while the Chief of Army Staff is on operational tour of the North West Operations theatre for on the spot assessment and reinvigoration of ongoing operations.

“He has currently headed to the affected formation to encourage the troops.

“This is my response to Correspondents’ inquiries on the Niger incident