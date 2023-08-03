Army divisions partner to counter IPOB operations in S-East

Two divisions of the Nigerian Army have partnered to fight against the operations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast.

Army spokesperson, Iweha Ikedichi, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that the General Officers Commanding (GOC) 82 and 6 Divisions have committed to cooperate and work even more closely.

This commitment was made when the GOC 82 Division, Major General HT Dada led some commanders from his Division on a courtesy visit to the GOC 6 Division, Major General Jamal Abdussalam on Tuesday at the Port Harcourt Barracks in Rivers State.

The GOC 82 Division, Dada while speaking, said the need for cooperation couldn’t have come at a better time than now owing to the activation of Operation UDO KA which is targeted at all the states in the South East.

“The operation aims at checkmating the activities of the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra and its teeth arm the Eastern Security Network. Considering that traces of the group’s activities cut across the operational boundaries of both Divisions calls for cooperation,” Major General Dada added.

Responding, to the GOC 6 Division, Major General Abdussalam thanked the GOC 82 Division for the visit.

Abdussalam further described the relationship between the GOC 6 and 82 Divisions as that of Siamese twins whose destinies are intertwined.

He also commended the vision and foresightedness of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja in Operation UDO KA.

Abdussalam noted that it would give the needed bite to the fight against separatist groups in the South East.

He pledged the commitment of the Division through the availability of all resources and platforms that would aid the operation.

Abdussalam said the 6 Division is already in cooperation with the 82 Division while noting that the visit would deepen it.