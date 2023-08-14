Army begins combat proficiency competition in Abia

. Restates commitment to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity

The 82 Division of the Nigeria Army has commenced Inter Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition at 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State.

This is as the Division has re-stated its commitment in collaboration with other security agencies within its area of responsibility to secure lives and property in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Declaring the one-week competition open Monday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigeria Army, Major Gen. Hassan Taiwo Dada, said that the high premium placed by the Nigeria Army on the training of its personnel, underscored the competition.

He noted that the exercise was coming one month after the Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers competition.

This, he said, “emphasizes the importance the Nigerian Army places on training at the tactical level as a critical building block of leadership for the operational and strategic levels.”

According to the GOC, the competition provides an avenue “for members of the lower levels of the officer cadre to showcase their leadership skills, proficiency in weapon handling, regimentation, navigation, esprit de corps and teamwork. “

Maj. Gen. Dada, therefore, enjoined participants to take the competition seriously “as there is no better time to demonstrate what you are capable of delivering when confronted with real live situations.”

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for providing the resources for the Division to hold the competition.

The GOC further enjoined the participants to “compete fairly but keenly and show what the army is capable of at the junior leadership level”.

He also charged the umpires to be fair and unbiased in their assessments.

Earlier in his address, the Commander, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier General Nsikak John Edet, noted that “sports in the military, is an important aspect of every officer’s and soldier’s life that helps in improving our physical and mental health as well as enhancing good qualities like discipline, hard work, patience, respect, team-work, etc”.

He charged participants to place more value on gaining experience and attaining a better sense of sportsmanship than just winning laurels.

He charged participants to place more value on gaining experience and attaining a better sense of sportsmanship than just winning laurels.

He assured that the necessary facilities had been put in place by the Brigade for a successful hosting.

“It is gratifying that in order to ensure a successful hosting all the venues earmarked for the various events to be competed in have been properly prepared to meet the standards.”

While charging participants to maintain a a high level of discipline, the Brigade Commander said that the Brigade was fully ready to ensure a hitch- free exercise.

While charging participants to maintain a a high level of discipline, the Brigade Commander said that the Brigade was fully ready to ensure a hitch- free exercise.

Meanwhile, the participants after the opening ceremony embarked on weapon handling competition.

The participating Brigades include: 13 Brigade Calabar, the host, 14 Brigade Ohafia, 34 Artillery Brigade Owerri, 44 Engineer Brigade Enugu and 82 Division Garrison Enugu.

The formations according to an earlier statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade, Lieutenant Innocent Omale, will compete in Combat Swimming, Half Marathon, Map Reading, Weapon Handling and Obstacle Crossing.

It said that the competition was aimed at “testing team spirit, combat readiness of the officers and prepare them for the upcoming task.”

The statement urged members of the public especially communities around the Army barracks, not to be alarmed by the sound of weapons .

It further enjoined farmers to steer clear from the range site during the period.