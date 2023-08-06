Armed attacks: Plateau records 178 casualties in 3 months – Nextier database

….Says rural women most vulnerable

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Plateau State has recorded 176 casualties from 26 attacks in the last three months, research expert from Nextier has revealed.

Nextier also said that the state has been grappling with an increasing threat of armed attacks, particularly in its rural areas and that the aftermath of the bloodbaths continues to haunt communities, leaving them in constant fear and instability.

This was contained in the Nextier Violent Conflict Database, on Sunday, authored by Ndidi Anyanwu, a Policy and Research Consultant with the organisation.

According to her, “In the last three months (May – July 2023), the Nextier Violent Conflict Database recorded 178 casualties (deaths and injuries) resulting from 26 incidents in the state.”

She said that Plateau State has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and that the attacks, carried out by bandits and militant groups, have intensified in frequency and intensity in recent months, leading to the loss of lives and significant socio-economic and humanitarian implications for the affected population.

The report stated that, “These attacks, especially in farming communities, have devastated the livelihoods of farmers and their families. Communities in Mangu, Riyom, Bokkos, and Barakin-Ladi have witnessed these armed assailants’ destruction of farms and properties.

“Rural women, especially those engaged in agricultural activities, are among the most vulnerable groups affected by these attacks. Apart from physical harm, these attacks have far-reaching psychological and socio-economic consequences for women and their communities.

“Lives have been lost, properties destroyed, and farm products ravaged, pushing many residents to the brink of extreme vulnerability. This edition of Nextier Policy Weekly delves into the impact these violent attacks have had on women in Plateau State and the broader implications on food security and stability in the region.”

On women’s struggle in conflict-ridden fields, it said, “As the trend of feminisation in agriculture gains traction, women have taken on an increasingly significant role in farming and producing food for their households.

“With men leaving their homes and communities searching for job opportunities through outmigration, the responsibility of sustaining agricultural activities and ensuring food production falls heavily on women. While women’s contributions to agriculture are invaluable, it also exposes them to heightened vulnerabilities, including:

“Loss of Livelihood: Agriculture forms the backbone of the rural economy in Plateau State. The ongoing violence has brought this vital sector to its knees, with attacks on farmlands, destruction of crops, and disruption of agricultural infrastructure.

“For instance, over 300 hectares of land were reportedly destroyed within two weeks in Barakin-Ladi and Riyom. As a result, communities face the harrowing reality of diminished agricultural output, struggling to meet the escalating demand for food and a troubling surge in food prices.

“For rural women who heavily rely on farming as their primary source of income, these losses lead to a sharp decline in their livelihood opportunities. The destruction of farmlands and agricultural assets leaves women unable to harvest and sell their produce, resulting in a significant loss of income and financial stability for their households.”

The report also delved into displacement and housing instability, noting that armed attacks often trigger mass displacement, forcing rural communities, including women and their families, to flee their homes for safety.

It further explained that displacement results in housing uncertainty, creating significant challenges for women to continue their agricultural activities and maintain their livelihoods.

“Prolonged displacement resulting from these conflicts poses severe consequences as families face immense challenges in finding safety and rebuilding their lives.

“The destruction of homes and infrastructure disrupt their livelihoods, making it difficult for them to return to normalcy. Many families may have been displaced multiple times for safety, increasing vulnerability and instability,” it submitted.

Anyanwu in the report added that displaced women often find themselves in overcrowded and inadequate living conditions, further compromising their well-being, stressing that, “Housing instability and inadequate living conditions create a vicious cycle of vulnerability for displaced rural women.”

She said the loss of their livelihoods and the challenges of finding secure housing hampers their ability to rebuild their lives and exacerbate their overall hardship.

The report noted that this ugly development leads to increased responsibilities.

It said, “Women often shoulder increased responsibilities within their households and the wider community in conflict-affected areas. With men being killed, injured, or forced to flee, women are compelled to take on new roles and responsibilities in agriculture, child-rearing, and household chores. As of 2013, reports indicated that the state had approximately 10,000 widowed women who had lost their primary providers due to the protracted violence in the state.

“Without male labour, women become the primary farm workforce, sustaining agricultural activities and food security for their families. The lack of support structures and resources further exacerbates their emotional strain, making it challenging for them to cope with the demands of taking care of the home. The consequences of such burdens on rural women can have far-reaching effects on their overall health and productivity.”

On mental health issues, it said living amidst armed conflict exposes rural women to continuous stress, fear, and trauma.

“The cumulative impact of such experiences can lead to mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. The lack of psychosocial support services in conflict zones adds to their emotional burden, leaving them with few resources to cope with the psychological toll of the violence they witness and endure.

“The lack of proper shelter, sanitation, and essential amenities leaves them vulnerable to health risks and exposure to the elements. The stress and anxiety associated with living in such conditions can also harm their mental health,” it stated.

It noted that gender-based inequalities remain a significant challenge for women, particularly in their efforts to own or access land.

” In rural areas, land ownership is paramount for women as it forms the basis of their agricultural activities and livelihoods. However, this fundamental right is often denied due to barriers resulting from traditions, customary practices, and social norms that limit women’s right to access housing, land, and property.

“Armed attacks and conflicts disrupt land tenure systems, further marginalising women’s land access. The burning of farmlands during these attacks causes the loss of productive assets and worsens rural women’s challenges in accessing land. This perpetuates their economic vulnerability and hinders their ability to improve their livelihoods and economic status.

“Armed conflicts bring about significant disruptions to communities, and rural women are particularly vulnerable to the loss of social support networks. The displacement and destruction caused by these conflicts often leave women isolated and without access to essential community support systems. The absence of a safe space to share their experiences and emotions further compounds their feelings of isolation and distress.

“In conflict zones, women and girls face heightened risks of sexual violence, exploitation, and abuse. Armed groups may deliberately use sexual violence as a tactic of war, subjecting women to unspeakable horrors that leave them with immense physical and psychological trauma.

“This pervasive form of violence directly harms women and perpetuates gender inequalities, marginalising their role in society. Also, in conflict situations, some women are either victims or enablers of violence. “

Nextier said Plateau State faces complex security challenges that significantly impact the livelihoods and well-being of its communities, adding that, “The continued armed attacks pose significant obstacles to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, which focuses on eradicating hunger, ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

“The hardships faced by vulnerable populations, especially rural women and children, are a critical concern that requires a multifaceted approach to achieve sustainable development and empowerment. In this context, the following policy recommendations present some strategic frameworks to address the root causes comprehensively and foster peace, security, and social inclusion.

“One significant obstacle that often derails peace efforts in the state is the existence of deep-rooted grievances among different ethnic and religious groups. Addressing these grievances requires a patient and inclusive approach that acknowledges the historical injustices and fosters reconciliation and understanding.

“The Plateau State Peacebuilding Agency (PPBA), in collaboration with CSOs, NGOs, and CBOs, should continue to facilitate an inclusive dialogue involving all relevant stakeholders, including community leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women’s groups, and youth representatives.

“The dialogue process should provide a safe space for open and honest discussions and finding common ground to build bridges and foster a sense of shared responsibility. Given that armed conflicts affect women and girls more, peacebuilding programmes and interventions need to capture the insights and perspectives of women and girls who are either victims of violent conflicts or live in crisis-impacted zones.

“The federal government should strengthen the capacity and presence of security forces, focusing on rural areas, which is crucial to deter armed attacks and protect vulnerable communities, especially women.

“In addition to bolstering traditional security measures, enhancing collaboration between security forces and local communities is crucial. Effective policing will build trust and cooperation between law enforcement officers and residents, leading to improved intelligence gathering for early detection and response to communities’ security threats.

“The culture of impunity and lack of accountability for the perpetrators of violence has allowed individuals and groups responsible for attacks to evade justice, perpetuating cycles of violence and reinforcing a sense of injustice among affected communities. Establishing mechanisms for accountability and ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for their actions are essential steps in promoting peace and deterring further violence.

“There is a critical need for targeted policies and interventions to counter the barriers and alleviate the hardships conflict-affected women and other vulnerable groups face. This includes addressing their access to land, health risks, timely and targeted assistance, and access to services and training to enhance agricultural productivity and well-being.

“Furthermore, psychosocial support and counselling services should be revamped and improved to meet the ever-changing needs of women affected by violent conflicts. Such services would help address the mental health challenges they encounter, allowing them to cope better with the complexities of their circumstances.

“Enhancing data collection and research will provide better insights into the needs and challenges faced by rural women in Plateau State, guiding evidence-based policies and targeted interventions. Establishing a gender-disaggregated database will track progress on gender equality and women’s empowerment indicators.”

Nextier in its policy recommendations said, “There is a need for CSOs, NGOs and CBOs to address deep-rooted grievances among different ethnic and religious groups through an inclusive approach.

“The federal government should strengthen the capacity and presence of security forces, focusing on rural areas, which is crucial to deter armed attacks and protect vulnerable communities, especially women.

“Relevant stakeholders should establish accountability mechanisms to ensure perpetrators are held responsible for their actions.

“There is a critical need for targeted policies and interventions to counter the barriers and alleviate the hardships conflict-affected women and other vulnerable groups face.

“Government at all levels should prioritise enhancing data collection and research for better insights into the needs and challenges faced by rural women in Plateau State, guiding evidence-based policies and targeted interventions.”

It further said, “In conclusion, the violence in Plateau State has wreaked havoc on food security and livelihoods, with agriculture—the cornerstone of rural communities—bearing the brunt of the devastation. Amidst this turmoil, women stand at the forefront of the crisis, grappling with the loss of livelihood, increased food insecurity, health risks, and unequal access to resources.

“Addressing the impact of the armed conflict on women is essential for fostering resilience, stability, and sustainable development in the region. As stakeholders work towards peace and recovery, it is imperative to prioritise and empower the women whose contributions are indispensable for building resilience and fostering sustainable peace and development.”