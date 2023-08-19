Ariyomo to headline 2023 Engineers’ Distinguished lecture on Energy Self-Sufficiency

The 2023 annual Engineering Distinguished Lecture of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Akure Branch, is holding in Akure on Saturday 16th of September 2023.

In a public statement by the Chairman, Engr. Engr. Stephen O. Bolawole, “The theme of this year’s lecture is The Nigerian Energy Crisis” while the topic of the lecture is “Energy Self Sufficiency is Key to Nigeria’s Economic Development and Sustainability”.

The statement announced that the Public Lecture will be delivered by the Chairman of the College of Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria, Engr. Tunji Ariyomo, FNSE.

According to the statement, “the Guest Lecturer will be exploring alternative thoughts on fundamentally addressing the perennial energy crisis from the perspective of multi-sector productivity”.

Members of the public have been invited to be part of the lecture.