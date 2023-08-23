Arieja Celebrates Jamani’s Appointment as Commissioner of Environment

The President-General of Otonyasere Community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Dr. Austin Arieja, has congratulated Mr. Ejiro Jamani on his swearing-in as the new Commissioner for Environment.

In a congratulatory message to Jamani, Dr. Arieja praised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for selecting a vibrant young leader like Jamani to drive environmental protection initiatives. “We are proud to witness Mr. Jamani assume this important role in the governance of our dear state,” wrote Dr. Arieja. He highlighted Jamani’s background and contributions to the community, establishing his credentials for the new position.

Dr. Arieja believes Jamani’s youthfulness and passion for environmental issues will bring much needed energy and innovative ideas to tackle sector challenges. He assured Jamani of his full support as he begins his responsibilities. The President-General noted Governor Oborevwori’s vision in choosing Jamani shows commitment to empowering the youth. He pledged cooperation with all the new Commissioner’s programs and policies.

Dr. Arieja also thanked former Asaba International Airport Manager, Mr. Austin Ayemidejor for his role in grooming capable youths, saying “his impact is enormous in grooming these future leaders and his model is worth emulating for all of us.”

He thanked other Sapele political leaders for their role in ensuring the success of the youth O’clock movement, insisting there are more capable youths from where the new commissioner of environment came.

The people of Okpes and Sapele in particular reiterated their appreciation to the Governor for giving their son the opportunity to serve. Dr. Arieja promised unalloyed support for Jamani and the state government. “The appointment of our indigenous son, Ejiro Jamani, as Environment Commissioner has been widely welcomed with hope that he will effectively handle environmental challenges in the state” Arieja concluded.