Arewa leader advises against military action in Niger Republic

…says it will deepen poverty in northern Nigeria

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader, Alhaji Musa Saidu has advised against military action against Niger Republic, saying it will worsen challenges of poverty in the northern part of Nigeria.

According to him, banditry had done so much damage to the economy of the north , adding that if they used the area as a base for military operation against Niger republic it would further deepen hardship in the north.

Continuing, he enjoined the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja to endeavour to tackle the security challenges posed by banditry in Sokoto, Zamfara ,Nasarawa, Borno, Kaduna , Sambisa before any movement of troops to Niger republic.

Saidu also urged President Bola Tinubu and other presidents in the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS , not to be hasty in ordering military action in Niger republic, advising Nigeria specifically that even though it will be a decision of ECOWAS, the burden of funding will fall on the federal government as the giant of Africa.

‘President Tinubu should not move against advice. Nobody should use the north as a base for war. The Chief of army staff still has much to do internally, he is yet t to crush the bandits in Kaduna, communities in Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Sambisa so that our people can go to farm, walk peacefully on our roads.

“Banditry has cut off marriage tiers among several communities in the north. There are some villages you can’t go, the villagers tell you not to come else you will be kidnapped. Most influential northerners cant go to the village for fear of bandits .Our poverty in the north is so much.

“Tinubu is a good man. He should be careful. His enemies should not mislead him. For now let us consolidate our internal security.

“Businesses, farming have all collapsed in the north because of banditry and some persons are talking of war that may affect Sokoto, Kano, Katsina and kebbi. These are likely the base for military operation.

“Kebbi students are still in the custody of kidnappers, some Chibok girls are still with the bandits

“We know the implications when military enters a place. I am a son of a soldier.”

He also appealed to the Nigeria government to consider it that Niger republic is predominantly a poor country, adding that the government should not take actions that will worsen the poverty situation.

” Disconnecting Niger from power is like an action targeted at the poor because the soldiers can have alternative source of light”