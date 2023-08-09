Arewa Group express feelings over El-Rufai’s nomination

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Fortune Eromosele

The Secure Nation Group, has commended the Senate for not confirming the nomination of Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State, for appointment as minister.

The Senate on Monday confirmed 45, out of the 48 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, informed that the three nominees not confirmed would be subjected to further security checks. He urged those not confirmed to take their matter to the President.

Reacting, the group in a statement signed on their behalf by Ahmed Lawal, Mabel B. Abraham, Mohammed S. Bashir, Kriss Allen and Godwin E. Emmanuel said: “In every democratic dispensation, all citizens must be free to follow their conscience in matters of religious faith, freedom of speech and association.

“Freedom of religion includes the right to worship alone or with others, in public or private, and to participate in religious observance, practice, and teaching without fear of persecution from government or other groups in society”.