Arewa Economic Forum commends Tinubu for retaining NDIC, NITDA heads

The Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) on Wednesday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decision to retain some of the best heads of agencies in the Finance and ICT sectors who are from the North.

At a press conference in Abuja, the chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Dandakata hailed the President for retaining Bello Hassan of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Kashifu Inuwa of the National Informational Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The Chairman highlighted the importance of recognising and appointing competent and experienced technocrats from the Northern region to lead critical sectors of the economy.

The AEF therefore urged President Tinubu to remain steadfast in his commitment to keep the best performers and also appoint more capable individuals from the North to head strategic agencies.

The NDIC led by Hassan has been recognised locally and globally for its diligent efforts in repositioning insurance practice in the country.

Under his leadership, NDIC conducted a review of the maximum deposit insurance coverage, aligning with international standards set by the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI).

The MacArthur Foundation’s acknowledgment of the corporation’s efficient service delivery further also underscores Hassan’s adept management.

NITDA, under Inuwa, has also successfully deployed 601 digital infrastructural facilities nationwide including Digital Economy Centers, e-Learning facilities, and various IT hubs.

The NITDA boss has also ensured that the Computer Emergency Response and Readiness Centre (CERRC) was upgraded to enhance cybersecurity and protect federal institutions from cyber threats.

Inuwa’s leadership saw the deployment of the National Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for enhanced online security and the launch of Nigeria’s first digital Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab 1.0) to boost indigenous digital innovation.