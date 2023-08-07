Arewa CSOs flay continued detention of Emefiele, Sarkin Hausawa Lagos by DSS

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Civil Society Organisations( CSOs) have described the continued detention of suspended CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Alhaji Aminu Yaro Sarkin Hausawa Lagos and his wife,as a big mockery on the judiciary.

The CSOs alleged that the detention portrayed a bad image of the Judiciary and the country, both at home and before the international stage.

According to Aminu Musa, leader of the CSOs in a statement, “how can the international community take us any serious when domestically, we don’t treat judicial matters and ourselves seriously. The Judiciary is an indicator of how dicipline and way you treat your citizens and respect the laws governing your nation. When you violate or bend them to suit certain personal interest, you are directly making a mockery and inviting others to do same which is very bad for any nation.”

“Just recently, during the Senate’s screening of one of the Ministerial nominees, the scenario for disobeying court orders and descerating the constitution was brought to tell the gravity of this matter. At this juncture, while we commend Senator Aliero’s comment that disobeying court orders and disrespecting the rule of law will not be tolerated, it is also paramount to bring to the notice of the President of the Senate that Senator Abaribe did not Pre-empt the Government but was bringing to the floor of the Senate the so much disobedience and descration of constitution as exhibited by the DSS so it’s re-occurance can be avoided.”

“The President of the senate as a legislator is in a better position to understand more, how crucial it is for three arms of Government to work closely together, else, the serenity of this country is greatly desturbed, hence the President of the Senate should appropriately guide President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the necessary steps to take.”

“The earlier we address this assault and disrespect on the court and rule of law, the better for us, because it is attracting unneeded attention everywhere, the Government should be courageous, fair and sincere enough to task head of government agencies to do the right thing, it should order the DSS to respect court orders because we cannot fold our arms and watch DSS making a mockery of our judiciary. It must stop for the sake of Nigeria, only if we are able to keep our house intact that we stand a chance of Chairing other African countries as the lead nation of ECOWAS.”

“We are therefore calling on the DSS to act with honesty in their mode of operations, stop frustrating the court, judiciary and innocent Nigerians…, they should remember that national interest supercedes personal interest and with their continuous detention of Emefiele, Aminu Yaro Sarki and his wife, not only are they prioritizing personal interests over the nation’s, they are also subjecting our judiciary and nation to a big mockery and portraying a bad image of the nation.”