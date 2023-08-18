Araraume missing as Ganduje settles Okorocha, Uzodimma rift

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume was absent from the meeting to settle the rift between incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma and former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

It was gathered the “peace accord” which took place at the presidential villa in Abuja last Thursday was brokered by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

But a political analyst and a professor who did not want his name mentioned were of the view that the settlement was done “halfway as other political gladiators were not part of the meeting. How can you settle Okorocha and Uzodimma what of Senator Araraume, another pillar in Imo politics? and a staunch member of the APC. He contested the Imo North senatorial election. You saw what happened. He did not have the backing of Governor Uzodimma, but he did well in the battle. What of the NNPC controversies they will play out?

“Also, Remember that when Okorocha was having issues with Uzodimma, he got the backing of Araraume and the battle against Uzodimma became thicker. They have ignored Araraume who is ready to make the last change very interesting.”

He continued; “When you called me last time to know about the actions of the political actors in Imo, I told you that you cannot ignore Arararume, Okorocha, and Emeka Ihedioha. They have a role to play you can call it a good or bad role depending on how you see it.

“For now, because we don’t know what will happen in the next two months, is good for Uzodimma to have Okorocha on his side. But it is not enough because the game of politics is a last-minute game.”

“Ihedioha is still watching. Look at his body language he wants to take a decision that will not affect his political future. He has an interest to protect. There is nothing strange to start seeing Araraume, Ihedioha alliance it is possible any moment from now,”he said.