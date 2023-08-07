APWEN unveils scholarship scheme to promote STEM education in Delta

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Warri Chapter in collaboration with Compos Mentis Foundation has unveiled the Nnoli Akpedeye Girls in STEM Scholarship, NAGISS, scheme.

The scholarship was launched recently in Warri and five female students from secondary schools in Delta State emerged as winners in the maiden edition.

The scheme was unveiled at the Public Lecture organised by the APWEN, Warri Chapter to honour two of her “Quintessential Engineers”.

Vanguard gathered that, the scholarship scheme was targeted at indigent female students in secondary schools across the 25 local governments areas in the state and it is expected to take effect from September 2023 till the winners complete their University education.

It was learnt that the concept was to encourage girls into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) with a view to bridging the existing gap between the female and their male counterpart in the field of sciences.

Five schools, two from Warri South and three from Udu Local Government Areas participated in the 2023 maiden edition with one winner emerged from each school.

The winners were: Eseoghene Ohobore (College of commerce, Warri) and Miterhere Blessings (Essi college, Warri) both in Warri South Local Government Area.

Others were: Apah Success (Okpaka secondary school), Edegware Favour (Ekete secondary school) and Onoriode Best (Aladja secondary school) from Udu Local Government Area.

President of APWEN, Dr Elizabeth Eterigho said that the association was working assiduously to bridge the gap between the male and female engineers in the country.

“APWEN has been a catalyst for advancing the professional development of female engineers, technologists and scientists.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Contego Servo Limited. Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye, said that the scholarship would be an annual event.

Earlier, at the Public Lecture, Dr Felicia Agubata, former President of APWEN called on Government at all levels and the private sector to invest in science education for sustainable growth in the country.

The theme of the Public Lecture was::”STEM Education, a Catalyst for Societal development”.

Agubata in her keynote address said that education is a catalyst to growth, adding that sciences tend to be more innovative and competitive in the global marketplace.

She said that the advancement in technology had changed virtually every aspect of lives, adding that STEM education had fostered technological literacy and empowered individuals to leverage on technology productively.

“STEM forms the backbone of progress and innovation in the modern world. As we move further into the 21st century, the role of STEM education is becoming increasingly pivotal n shaping the future of our society.

“The challenges facing the world today are complex and multifaceted be it climate change, energy crisis, health pandemic or socio-economic disparities.

“Solving these problems demands a highly knowledgeable, skilled and tee-savvy workforce.

“STEM education equips individuals with the tools to analyse problems critically, nurtures critical thinking and problem-solving skills ,” she said.

“When we inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and mathematicians, we are creating a continuous cycle of innovation and progress.

“Encouraging hands-on learning, providing mentorship and offering exposure to real-world applications will promote the light of curiosity in our young minds,” she said.

Engr. Linda Guwor, Chairman, APWEN, Warri chapter in her address of welcome, said that the topic was chosen to further advocate for more female representation in the STEM education and projects in engineering field.

Highlight of the event was presentation of award of Excellence to Engr. Ozo Nwokeabia, Founding Chairman, APWEP, Warri chapter and Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye, former APWEN president.

Other side attraction at the event was the mentoring of some female students from some secondary schools in sciences within Warri South and Udu local government areas.