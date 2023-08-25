Appointment: Abiodun’s aide backs Dayo Isreal

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Senior Aide to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Technology, Innovation and Strategy, Dennis Akinwale Ogunnaike has declared his support for the appointment of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Isreal, as Minister of Youth Development by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ogunnaike, in a statement signed and made available to newsmen from his Constituency Office at Erinlu in Odogbolu State Constituency of Ogun State thanked the President for the plethora of Ministerial appointments made from the State.

Ogunnaike, who served as Coordinating Secretary of ‘The Jagaban Movement’; The APC National Youth Wing of the Campaign Council in Ogun State, noted that nominating the National Youth Leader of the party as Minister would be the icing on the cake, stressing that the appointment would be in line with the principles of justice and equity.

He noted that “the appointment of Dayo as a Minister is ‘putting the right peg in a round hole’, a principle by which the Jagaban Political Dynasty is renowned for over the years”.

“Dayo Isreal represents a bridge between the young and old generations of our nation. He is a grassroot politician and also possesses the requisite level of educational qualification, corporate governance and diplomacy skills required to lead the Ministry of Youths in Nigeria.

“As the National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo has developed harmonious working relationships with several cross-generational demographies across the six geopolitical zones of the country. He has worked assiduously to leverage on this networks to deliver massive victory for the party in the 2023 general elections.

Due to his contribution and support, countless number of youths, who aspired for political positions during the last general elections got tickets and many of them were elected into various legislative offices in many states of the federation.

“Dayo is a firm believer in the Nigerian dream, which lies in the hands of the next generation to bring to fruition leveraging on the gains of today. Dayo possesses the required capacity and dexterity to drive the much clamoured inclusion of youths in governance, because he understands the specific challenges of the average Nigerian youths. He is a beacon of hope for the ordinary Nigerian youth, in whom sons and daughters of nobody have found refuge.

“Prior to his nomination as National Youth Leader of APC, Dayo served as a Permanent Member of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) where he made ground breaking contributions. He always moved from one school to the other, ensuring that the policies of government gets to the targeted beneficiaries and set standards were met”.

“He is passionate about Nigerian youths of Nigeria. His strengths, eloquence and “can do spirit” are needed at a time, when many young Nigerians have completely lost faith, and “japa syndrome” is gradually becoming a national pandemic”.

“Dayo is an Alumnus of the Wharton School, University of Pennyslavinnia, Havard Business School, USza, University of Cambridge Judge Business School in England, as well as the London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom. He has served as member of the United Nations Children Parliament representing Nigeria at the young age of fifteen years back where he performed to the admiration of many world leaders.

Despite his international exposure and access, Dayo out of his freewill chose to remain in Nigeria, criss-crossing the Sahel in Maiduguri, Yobe and Zamfara, to the Creeks in Bayelsa, Rivers and the Delta, from Ogun to Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo to Owerri, Ebonyi and others, Dayo has toured the 36 states of Nigeria canvassing change and spreading hope to the hopeless.

He is down to earth and widely loved by the youth constituency across the length and breath of the country.

It is important to emphasize that Dayo is “best fit” to interprete the Renewed Hope Mantra of the party, if appointed as Minister of Youths being a young progressive, who graduated from the School of Progressive Politics.

The statement also reads, “while it is crystal clear and understandable that President Tinubu holds the exclusive prerogative to appoint whosoever he deems fit, I Dennis Akinwale Ogunnaike do affirm my endorsement for my dear brother, Hon. Dayo Isreal, the APC National Youth Leader to be appointed as the Minister for Youth Development.

Ogunnaike said, “this I do in line with my conviction that he is “best fit” for the job at a time as this.