Appoint your son, Seyi, Youth minister, APC groups beg Tinubu

Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A coalition of support groups within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, has asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint his son, Seyi, Minister of Youths Development to effectively drive his agenda for the youths.

The coalition under the aegis of Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots 2023 Mandate made the request in a communique issued at the end of its stakeholders meeting in Abuja.

National Chairman of the Coalition, Dr Okocha Morgan Meshack who signed the document said the ministry needs a youth to steer its affairs.

He said; “Looking at the credentials of Mr Seyi Tinubu, he is a pragmatic youth leader within the age bracket of 37 to 38 years.

“Seyi has helped in the achievement of set goals and promotes positive governance while his painstaking actions have strengthened the youth wing of the APC and its various support groups.

“Seyi has a better understanding of the peculiar challenges confronting the youths and we are of the strong belief that he can midwife and accelerate the process of achieving the purpose of creating the Ministry of Youth Development”.