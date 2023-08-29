Appoint Yerima Shettima Minister from Kaduna – Niger Delta Youths tell Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

To fill the Kaduna State ministerial slot, the Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Alhaji Yerima Shettima to his cabinet.

While extendeding their profound commendation to President Bola Tinubu, who the NDYC described as an esteemed statesman and visionary leader, for his unwavering dedication to fostering unity and inclusivity within the dynamic tapestry of Nigerian politics, the youths said Yerima Shettima deserves a place in this democratic dispensation because of the role he played during the noble struggle for democracy and standing resolute against the forces that sought to stifle the voice of the people.

NDYC in a statement signed by Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, National Coordinator, stated that “In this commendable spirit, the NDYC wishes to humbly demand that President Bola Tinubu, consider the appointment of the astute and detribalized young leader, a venerated figure in Nigeria’s political discourse, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, for the ministerial slot representing the esteemed Kaduna State. “

“Alhaji Shettima, a fervent advocate for democracy and social justice, has showcased an unyielding commitment to the upliftment of our nation and has, over time, illustrated his adeptness at championing the rights of the Nigerian youth and populace.”

“The pages of history bear witness to the profound impact of Alhaji Yerima Shettima’s activism, a journey that traces its roots back to the turbulent military era of Nigeria. With valor and tenacity, he lent his voice and efforts to the noble struggle for democracy, standing resolute against the forces that sought to stifle the voice of the people. Through his tireless endeavors, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the principles of liberty and the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian people.”

“The Niger Delta Youth Congress, an organization deeply vested in the empowerment of youth and the pursuit of justice, firmly believes that the elevation of dynamic and capable young leaders like Alhaji Shettima is imperative for charting the course towards a brighter future for our nation.”

” His notable activism, spanning back to the era of military rule, underscores his unwavering commitment to the ideals of democratic governance and national progress.”

“In line with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s consistent advocacy for equitable representation and the empowerment of various regions and demographics, we respectfully implore him to consider Alhaji Yerima Shettima as a worthy candidate for the ministerial portfolio from Kaduna State. This visionary decision would undoubtedly resonate with the aspirations of the youth and foster the unity and development that this Nation is strongly in need of in these our trying times.”

“The Niger Delta Youth Congress firmly believes that youth engagement and inclusivity in governance are critical components of fostering sustainable development and national progress. Alhaji Yerima Shettima embodies the values of youth representation, competence, and diversity that are essential in addressing the challenges faced by our great nation,” the statement added.