Appeal Court affirms Abure as Labour Party national chairman

Abure

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

This was contained in a statement issued Monday evening by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh.

The case with No: CA/B/93/2023, which was filed by Mr. Lucky Shaibu against Abure and five others, was dismissed after a unanimous decision by Justice Abadua, Fatima Akinbami and Sybil O. Nwaka-Gbagi.

The plaintiff, Shauibu who was a member of the Labour Party Executive in Ward 3 in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, had allegedly suspended the chairman of the Labour Party.

However, in his lead judgment, Justice Abadua affirmed the decision of the High Court of Edo State and held that one man cannot suspend the national chairman of LP in line with Articles 13 and 17 of the Constitution of the Party and the extant Electoral Act of 2022.

Abure, in his reaction to the judgment, hailed the courageous judges of the appellate court, Benin, for refusing to close their eyes to the justice of the case, while commending his legal team, led by G.C. Igbokwe, SAN, for a job well done.

Igbokwe described the judgment as sound, courageous and unimpeachable while stating that in line with the judgment, Abure remained the national chairman of LP, until the party would hold its convention.