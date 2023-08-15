Apostle Suleman gifts car to missionaries to spread the gospel in Nigeria

General Overseer of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman in yet another benevolent action has given a car gift to missionaries in an attempt to spread the gospel to rural communities in Nigeria.

The development, which is now viral on the internet, is aiming at aiding the distribution of the holy Bible to poor communities across Nigeria.

The video of the event posted on the official Instagram page of Suleman revealed that the missionaries, who are couples have been in full time missionary for 17 years.

Speaking at a church programme where Apostle Suleman had called out the missionaries, he asked them to distribute the two packs of Bible they had brought to the church.

Praying with them afterwards, Suleman said when God calls people, it comes with high sacrifices.

Suleman said while the missionaries are based in Lagos they move across the country.

To the shock of the congregation and the missionaries, the General Overseer gifted the missionaries a Levus car, saying “It is not from me, it is from us.”

The missionaries, who went down before the cleric waving their hands in appreciation, in turn, received the blessings with gratitude and a sense of purpose as they continue in their mission to provide the gospel to those who need it most.

The post that has already attracted 19, 000 likes and about 300 comments saw people testifying to the hard work of the missionaries and praising the gesture of Suleman.

They added that the actions have brought hope and inspiration to those who have been touched by his ministry.