Apostle Okoriko advocates mind leadership to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

PROMINENT clergyman, and founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Akwa Ibom State Apostle John Okoriko has advocated for mind leadership to address the myriads of challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

Okoriko expressed regrets that over the years Nigerian leaders have not been able to tackle the issues of corruption, inflation, insecurity, dearth of infrastructure among others because they don’t have the mindsets.

He made the assertions while addressing worshippers on Sunday at Headstone Tabernacle branch, Uyo, during his monthly interactive service with the theme: “I will fast Likewise”

” The pace of development of any nation is a function of the level of spiritual awareness, the ability and desire to provide real service to humanity by the leaders of any country. Nigeria needs mind leadership”, Okoriko said

While speaking on theme of the August interactive service, “I will fast Likewise”, the man of God underscored the importance of fasting and prayers as well as positive mental attitude in problem solving.

However, he disagreed that prolonged fasting and prayers exposes people to temptations, noting that the temptation of Jesus was not because he fasted for a period.

Okoriko who announced that the 2023 long fasting for his Church would hold this month of August at Headstone Tabernacle listed benefits of fasting to include elimination of toxins in the body, longevity, spiritual upliftment, among others.

He stressed: “Fasting and prayers can be used to provide spiritual solutions, and using the right approach can bring solutions to many problems facing the nation today.

“People don’t force themselves to fast. For Jesus, the Bible said the spirit came upon Jesus and drove Him into the wilderness to fast. God allows you the grace to fast in order to bring your body under the influence of His divine will”

Similarly, a guest speaker at the interactive service Dr Nse Ukpong regretted that Nigerian leaders at all levels have not been able to address the country’s problems because they lack the willpower to do the right things

” Even when they declare fasting and prayers, while they are fasting and praying, they are still stealing billions of Naira belonging to the public, because their mind is not there in the fasting and prayers”, Ukpong asserted