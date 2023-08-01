Apostle Anselme Madubuko, Solomon Lange, others to star in Christian movie, Chains

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel Cinema International in collaboration with High Definition Film Studio proudly announce their groundbreaking partnership for the production of the inspiring faith-based film, CHAINS- No Longer A Slave, which is set to commence principal photography in August 2023.

CHAINS movie is a Dramatic, Emotional, and Inspiring, story about Dreams, Lust, and God’s Unconditional Love, set in a 21st century gospel music ministry and the music industry worlds. A Gospel Artiste sets out on a journey to balance his Music Ministry and the Realities of the Music Industry, putting at risk all he’s built over the years, while battling a moral disease common to all humanity, but determined to live no longer a slave.

With an engaging and thought-provoking storyline, CHAINS explores the internal struggles of pursuing one’s dream in a world that often challenges their beliefs and faith. The movie will star a number of popular gospel heavy weights; Actors, music artistes, and ministers, including Apostle Anselem Madubuko, Solomon Lange, Onos Ariyo, Chioma Odimba (Ccioma), Flora Solomon Lange, Apostle Tayo Christian, Naomi Mac Paladini, Anne Ekueme, Naomi Osemedua, Yadah Agaga, and many more.

According to the writer, producer and director of Chains movie, Bright Wonder Obasi, “CHAINS is a highly spiritual movie that mirrors the overwhelming never-ending love of God, that will leave the Ninety-Nine to find you, and I’m so honored and consider it a privilege to be making this film, because this is home for me. The nature of the film has also informed the kind of actors we have cast in roles and crew we have engaged for the production” he said.

CHAINS movie will be released in theatres in Nigeria and across the world at a date to be specified later.

CHAINS movie is a production of Gospel Cinema International, a faith-based film ministry committed to Motion Picture Evangelism, through the production of movies, TV series, documentaries, and media contents in general, for the purpose of praising God, inspiring Christians, evangelizing the unsaved, and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Its partner on the project, High Definition Film Studio, with over 12 years of experience, is renowned for its exceptional technical prowess, artistic vision, and consistency in delivering visually stunning, emotionally captivating, and societally transformational films, including If I Am President, and Broken.