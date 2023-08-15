APM Terminals Apapa restates commitment to environmental sustainability

File

By Godwin Oritse

NIGERIA’s leading container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has restated its commitment to the promotion of environmentally sustainable operation at the port.

The Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, who disclosed this while addressing journalists said the terminal uses cargo handling equipment that are fuel efficient and environmentally sustainable.

He said, “When we buy equipment, we always look at the fuel efficiency of the equipment, and whether alternative options are available. In future, when we will acquire equipment, we will consider equipment that are either electrified or able to use fuel types with lesser CO2 emissions.

“At A.P. Moller-Maersk, our global ambition is to move towards a net zero CO2 emission from all our operations worldwide, and in APM Terminals Apapa we are sharing this ambition as well.

“A lot of fuel is being consumed to deliver goods to countries around the world, and we must play an active role in reducing this consumption.

“One of the things we do here is to promote recycling of our used tyres and plastics. We recycle our used tyres into various products such as pavers, which are used to pave the walkways in and outside the terminal. We also promote the collection and recycling of plastics to be turned into other useful products”.

He commended the Federal Government for the construction of a new standard gauge rail line at the port.

He said the rail line aligns with APM Terminals Apapa’s agenda of making its entire supply chain more eco-friendly and is important in providing cost-efficient means of moving cargo to the hinterland.