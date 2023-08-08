APC NWC moves to strengthen party at Wards, LGs

….Says, we’re working to win future elections

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has commenced moves to strengthen its presence across all the political wards and local governments in the country.

National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru disclosed this on Tuesday after the 128th meeting of the National Working Committee NWC.

Basiru was joined by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka; Youth Leader, Dayo Israel and Deputy Woman Leader, Zainab Ibrahim.

He said the meeting discussed the composition of National Campaign Councils for off-season governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

“We also discussed how to strengthen the three major wings of the party – the youth, women and persons with disability. We are working to win all elections henceforth”, he said.

On the issue of external auditors appointed to probe finances of the party, Basiru said “it is standard procedure and has been the routine in the party. If you go back, there has been no year that the external auditors were not appointed to audit the accounts of the party”.

On his part, Morka said the NWC has begun consultations as mandated by the National Executive Committee NEC with regards to filling all the vacant positions in the party.

“On vacancies in the NWC, consultations are ongoing and in due course we will be considering the question of filling the vacancies”, he stated.

The Deputy Woman Leader on her part said the meeting resolved to strengthen every structure of the party from the wards to the national and that “henceforth, every structure will be functional’.

“Gone are the days when you go to a local government and you won’t see a functional ward structure and office”, she added.