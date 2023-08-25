APC NWC crisis: Group endorses Meseko as Dep. National Publicity Secretary

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Equality Movement (TEM),a political pressure group has endorsed Duro Meseko as the proposed Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and sued for calm among APC members in Kogi State.

The Movement also warned those trying to smear the name of Hon. James Faleke over the nomination of Hon. Meseko to have a re-think, “as Hon. Faleke is a political heavyweight in his own right in Kogi State.”

Leader of the Movement, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, in a statement, described Hon.Meseko he as a consummate media and publicity manager as well as a politician of repute.

“Two days ago, the media was awash with sponsored reports of the protests against the nomination of Hon. Duro Meseko to serve as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC. Truth be told, Hon. Meseko is an accomplished politician and a chieftain of the APC, who served as a member of the House of Representatives and has acquitted himself creditably in service to the nation, Kogi State in particular and the APC in general”. The statement said.

“Beyond politics, Meseko has a hands-on experience as a media and publicity management, as the Chief Executive Officer of Dgovscoops Communications Limited,” he said.

While calling on APC members in Kogi to rally round and ensure the actualisation of Meseko as the National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the APC, the group stated that “we have also noticed how some political jobbers and hired protesters have been trying very hard to tarnish the image of the Kogi APC Leader, Hon. James Faleke. We urge them to desist forthwith, as Hon. Faleke is an APC national political leader in his own right.”

“It is a known fact that Hon. Faleke is a veteran and ranking member of the House of Representatives, who served Nigeria and the APC in different capacities hence he should be accorded some modicum of respect.”

“For those dragging the name of Hon. Faleke in the mud, lest they forgot that he was the Deputy Governorship Candidate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu, who fought and won the governorship election for the APC in Kogi State before death robbed them of victory,” the statement added.