APC names 6 new NWC members, one national officer

Omeiza Ajayi

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Wednesday added six members to its fold in line with the directives of its National Executive Committee, NEC.

NEC had at its last meeting ceded part of its powers to the NWC to allow the party’s administrative organ fill vacant NWC and zonal positions.

The announcement of the new officials was made by the Party’s National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru during a media briefing on the outcome of the NWC meeting held at the APC National Secretariat.

The new officials are the Deputy National Chairman, North, Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno State); National Vice Chairman, North West, Garba Datti Muhammad (Kaduna State); National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa State); National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa (Abia State); National Woman Leader, Mary Alile Idele, PhD (Edo State); and, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko (Kogi State). Also, the North Central Zonal chapter of the party has a new Zonal Organizing Secretary, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo (Kogi State).

According to Basiru, the officials were not appointed but elected in line with the constitution of the party, adding that there will be no need for their ratification in any future national convention.