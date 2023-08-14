APC mulls National Confab on rift between Govs, deputies

.As former dep. govs. demand inclusion in NEC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of measures to eliminate conflicts between governors and their deputies, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Monday said it was considering organizing a national conference to that effect.

National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this in Abuja during a meeting with the Forum of former Deputy Governors.

Noting that the position of deputy governor is the most controversial across the world and especially in Nigeria where they are referred to as ‘spare tyres’, Ganduje, himself a one-time deputy governor who later became governor said any driver who does not maintain his spare tyre would be stranded when he needs it most.

He said; “There is no doubt the position of the Deputy Governor is the most controversial position in governance, not only in Nigeria but all over the world. Except in some nations where governors can contest in their own parties and the deputies can contest in another party, win the election and they work together. In Nigeria, it has to be the same ticket.

“The position of the Deputy Governor as I always say is the most controversial position. That is why God has no deputy. Everybody is a servant. It is a no go area. But we as humans, the constitution has to provide for it as a spare tyre and we all know the importance of a spare tire. If you don’t need it when you are normal then you will need it when you are in trouble.

“Deputy Governors will have to contend with one issue. The issue of sycophancy. As I always say, it very easy to get it right as far as his boss is concerned. What I was trying to say was that our position was faced with difficulties. When you are walking with a governor, if you are walking so that you are going side by side, so that if he talks to you, you can hear him, and you talk to him he can hear you, sycophants would say you are rubbing shoulders. If you are in the front and there is any accident, or dangerous elements even snakes, and you say let it bite you first before biting your principal sycophants would say you have overtaken him. If you respect your principal and you stay behind, let him go front, sycophants would say you are developing a lukewarm attitude, therefore you are retreating. Now, tell me which position will you take? It is difficult. That is why I decided to write a book. Even up till now that problem is still on. In fact, if it persists, we are trying to organize a national conference on the relationship between Governors and their Deputies”, he added.

Earlier, Chairman of the forum and former Deputy Governor of Abia, Chris Alozie Akomas, demanded a review of the APC Constitution to accommodate deputy governors as members of the party’s National Executive Committee NEC.

The forum consequently prayed for Ganduje to succeed in an environment it said is filled with banana peels.

“We want to pray with you so that God will take away the banana peels because we know the enormous responsibilities that go with the office of a national chairman not to talk of the national chairman of a ruling party”, he stated .

Some of the former deputy governors on the visit were Abdulmalik Mahmood (Bauchi), Barr. Muktari Shehu Shagari (Sokoto), Dame Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Ali Abubakar Jatau (Borno), Prince Eze Madumere (Imo), Moses Alake Adeyemi (Oyo), Abdullahi Tijani Gwarzo (Kano) and the National Organizing Secretary of the APC, Sulaiman Argungu (Kebbi).