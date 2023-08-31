APC LG bosses congratulate Ebie, new NDDC Chairman

The APC Local Government Chairmen of Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State have congratulated Chiedu Ebie on his well deserved appointment as Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The LGA Chairmen, in a statement released by their forum Chairman, Norbert. A. Sochukwudinma (NAS) after the meeting of the forum, thanked President Bola Tinubu for finding Ebie worthy to pilot the affairs of the Governing Board of the NDDC.

He said that they are particularly happy because the new NDDC Chairman designate is not just a technocrat but a grassroots politician who worked assiduously for the victory of our great party in the last general elections as attested to by his party leaders and his LGA party chairman, Hillary Fada Ibude.

Part of the statement read: “We the LGA Party Chairmen, on behalf of the party structure in the nine Local Government Areas of Delta North, heartily congratulate one of our very own and finest, Chiedu Ebie, a technocrat, distinguished public servant who has served Delta State Government as Commissioner for Education and Secretary to State Government (SSG) and a grassroot politician who worked assiduously for the victory of our party in the 2023 general elections.

“We cannot thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu enough for appointing Chiedu Ebie, a worthy son of Delta North as the Chairman of NDDC.

“We are confident of his competence and the positive impacts his appointment will make on the good people as well as the Niger Delta region.

“It is our prayer that as our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forms a Government of National Unity, God Almighty will engrace him with wisdom and direct his path as he reposition the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the good of all.”

Those in attendance include Pst. Norbert Akachukwu Sochukwudinma, Aniocha South, Chairman/Chairman Of All Chairmen, Hon. Matthew Chinye – Aniocha North Chairman, Hon. Ekene Kerry Samuel – Ika North East Chairman,Hon. Hillary Fada Ibude – Ika South Chairman. Others areChief Kris Oputa – Ndokwa East Chairman, Chief Greg Onah – Ndokwa West Chairman, Hon. Austin Nnabuife(Ojeogbue) – Oshimili North Chairman, Ogbueshi Dada Okolo(Igwe Omenife)- Oshimili South Chairman and Comr. Churchill Edem – Ukwuani Chairman.