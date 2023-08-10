APC laments over high increase of banditry activities in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, has expressed it’s serious concerned and worries over the incessant killing and kidnappings of innocent people by bandits under the led PDP government in the state.

In a contained statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party Yusuf Idris Gusau, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday, said the APC is deeply concerned over the lackadaisical way and manner the Dauda Lawal led administration is handling security issues in the state.

The statement said killing of innocent citizens has become too rampant with violent terrorists occurring on daily basis in across the state, therefore calling the Governor to as a matter of urgency appoint security aides that would assist him in tackling the security situation in the state.

“We are calling on him to as a matter of urgency appoint security aides that will assist him rather than just visiting different security formations without any work plan on how to address the security situation in the state where our people are being killed on daily basis”, the statement said.

The APC lamented that as a result of high rate of banditry activities, just last Monday morning, the bandits had the effrontery to move through farms to attack a police station in Bungudu local government killing a policeman just as they simultaneously attacked Kwatar village killing scores of innocent people.

The statement further said, even the state House of Assembly expressed worries over the development lamenting that as if there is no government in the state owing to the disdainful way the bandits are having a field day in their killing spree.

The statement reads in parts, “Few weeks ago some policemen were killed close to Bungudu and early last week some innocent citizens were reportedly killed at Boko village in Zurmi local government the same thing in Mada, Wonaka, Ruwan Bore, In Bukkuyum and Anka the wave is blowing all over the state and the PDP led government under Dauda Lawal is doing nothing rather but lamentation which is a sign of failure on the side of the government”.

“We are still wondering over his reasons for not appointing even an SSA on security who will be supervising and coordinating security matters on his behalf but only for him to resort to appointing SA on finance and other social issues neglecting security of life and properties of the citizens”

“We pray Almighty Allah to reward the souls of those who lost their lives and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss while to those displaced, we pray that their conditions be improved to better than how they were”, concluded the statement.