APC group kicks against national women leader nominee

A group, Concerned All Progressives Congress has called on party stalwarts to look into the nomination of the national woman leader.

It is of the opinion that the National Working Committee of the party made a grave mistake by nominating a woman who allegedly lacks experience and the wherewithal to manage the diverse women of the party.

A statement signed by Clara Idris-Aigbokhaode and Fatima Isa Abubakar who are members of the group reads: “It has come to the attention of the understated group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) that due to wrong advice from certain quarters, the National Working Committee of our great party made a grave mistake of nominating a woman who lacks experience and the wherewithal to manage the diverse women of our party.

“The office of the National woman leader is a very sensitive office which deals with mobilizing, moulding and contributing to the welfare of the women folks whose avid contributions remain unequivocally instrumental to the party’s development.

“It is for a fact that the individual that was nominated lacks the requisite capacity and know-how to adequately manage women as displayed in some of her previous engagements. Moreso she neither voted nor worked for the victory of the APC during the 2023 general elections. In fact, she was safely in her abode in the United Kingdom when every member of the APC was in the election ground shoring up support and casting votes for candidates of the party.

“It therefore beats our imagination how such a person would then benefit from the victory of the same.

“As such, the executives and leaders of the APC should urgently do a serious soul search and purge the party of the her likes else, there will be revolt across the country as evidenced in the Cross River State protest on the same issue in front of the APC national Secretariat.

“Joining hands with our brand new president, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to move the nation forward should be the main focus of the APC and not appointing inexperienced and unacceptable persons that may distort the relative peace of the country.” It concluded