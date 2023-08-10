APC decries escalation of banditry in Zamfara

By Idris Salish, Gusau

THE Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, expressed concern over the worsening insecurity in the state, especially incessant killings and kidnappings of innocent people by bandits under the watch of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Gusau, said the APC was deeply concerned over the lackadaisical way and manner the Dada Laval-led administration is handling security issues in the state, stressing that the killing of innocent citizens has become too rampant with terrorist attacks occurring on daily basis. Gusau urged the governor to, as a matter of urgency, appoint security aides that would assist him in tackling the security situation in the state,addiing: “We are calling on him to as a matter of urgency appoint security aides that will assist him rather than just visiting different security formations without any work plan on how to address the security situation in the state where our people are being killed on daily basis.

“…Just last Monday morning, the bandits had the effrontery to move through farms to attack a police station in Bunged local government killing a policeman just as they simultaneously attacked Kwatar village killing scores of innocent people. Even the state House of Assembly expressed worries over the development, saying it is as if there is no government in the state owing to the disdainful way the bandits are having a field day in their killing spree. Few weeks ago some policemen were killed close to Bungudu and early last week some innocent citizens were reportedly killed at Kwatar village in Zurmi local government. Similar incidents happened in Mada, Won aka, Ruwan Borein Bunkum and Anka. The wave is blowing all over the state and the PDP-led government under Dada Laval is doing nothing.

“We are still wondering over his reasons for not appointing even an SSA on security who will be supervising and coordinating security matters on his behalf; instead he had chosen to appoint SAs on finance and other social issues while neglecting security of life and properties of the citizens.”