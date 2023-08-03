APC Crisis: Discontent over Tinubu, NEC confirmation of same-faith appointments

.As Ganduje emerges 6th National Chair, Ajibola, Secretary

.Appoints External Auditor to probe party’s finances

.Party pooh-poohs EU Report, pass Confidence Vote on INEC

.My election, one of the freest, fairest – Tinubu

.Says, ‘those who can’t accept my election don’t deserve joy of victory’

.It’s no longer business as usual – Ganduje

.Says, ‘We can’t have 41m members, yet scored 8m votes in Presidential Poll’

.National Legal Adviser resigns

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The decision of the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to appoint a same-faith National Chairman and National Secretary for the party on Thursday was met with a wave of discontent, as some chieftains of the party described the action as “terribly insensitive”.

Wednesday’s night meeting of the National Caucus of the party had recommended the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje for the office of National Chairman, and spokesperson of the 9th Senate, Ajibola Basiru as National Secretary.

Their nominations followed the recent forced resignation of the erstwhile National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Two officials of the party who spoke to Vanguard off the records said while the development could not be immediately reversed, it must be on record that the APC has now yielded itself to a particular religion.

“We know what we went through with the Tinubu/Shettima Muslim-Muslim ticket. As if that was not enough, we were on the verge of producing a Muslim Senate President until many of us protested. That said, we still have a Muslim Speaker.

“We did not force Adamu out only to be replaced by another Muslim. If you read the statements of the former National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Moh. Lukman one of his consistent demands was that Adamu be replaced with a Christian from the North Central. Now, you did not do that but went ahead to even distort the zoning formula by taking that office to the North West. And to add salt to injury, the new National Secretary is also a Muslim. These are the two main people who run the party. There should be religious sensitivity”, he stated.

At its 12th meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the APC NEC mandated the National Working Committee NWC to consult with all relevant stakeholders, evolve an acceptable zoning formula and fill other vacant positions within its fold.

Some of the vacancies the NWC was mandated to fill include Deputy National Chairman, North, National Woman Leader and National Legal Adviser. The office of the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, was not listed as Vanguard had earlier reported that the NWC was yet to accept the resignation of the occupant, Salihu Moh. Lukman.

Legal Adviser resigns

Vanguard gathered that the National Legal Adviser of the party, Ahmed El-Marzuk had resigned from the party’s NWC earlier in the week but kept his resignation under wraps.

It was learned that he resigned his appointment following insistence by some of his colleagues that he could no longer be in office due to some grave allegations against him which had prompted his interrogation by one of the anti-graft agencies.

However, a man who identified himself as “Special Adviser to the National Legal Adviser”, AbdulHalim Adamu in a statement said his principal resigned to allow for the ongoing “reconfiguration of Party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation”.

He said; “In light of the recent developments within our great Party the All Progressives Congress APC, with the emergence of His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Chairman and National Secretary and the reconfiguration of Party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the National Legal Adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position within the Party to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party’s leadership”.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio had at the commencement of the meeting moved a motion for an amendment of the agenda to empower the NWC to make realignments and take care of some vacancies, but was roundly rejected with shouts of “No, No”.

However, the Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Senator Hope Uzodinma tried to call frayed nerves and then seconded the motion as moved by Akpabio, to he effect that NEC should only fill the chairmanship and Secretary positions, while leaving the rest for the NWC.

Aside President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, some of those who attended the meeting were the pioneer National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Senators Jibrin Barau, Adams Oshiomhole Ali Ndume and Opeyemi Bamidele.

Some of the governors at the event were those Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Umara Zulum (Borno), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Uba Sani (Kaduna), Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Lucky Ayedatiwa (Ondo Acting Governor), Umar Bago (Nigeria), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Deputy Governors of Nasarawa and Ebonyi.

At the meeting which also appointed external auditors to audit the accounts of the party, President Bola Tinubu recalled how the NEC had in April 2022 donated it’s powers to the NWC for 90 days.

He therefore counselled the members present at NEC to also donate some of their powers to the current NWC to carry out certain tasks.

He said; “I recalled in the 11th meeting of 20th April, 2022 when the national executive committee of the party devolved some powers to the NWC in accordance to the party’s constitution, to, among other things, organize our party’s primary. I am happy that the NWC has fulfilled these responsibilities assigned to them faithfully.

“So, ladies and gentlemen let us take a few items on our plates, vote the chairman and secretary while we devolve some powers to NWC to fill the others after consultations but we must do what we can today”.

Free and fair election

Tinubu who described the election that brought him to power as one of he freest and fairest in Nigeria’s annals, said those who cannot accept such results so not deserve the joy of victory.

He said; “The party has a responsibility to promote unity, stability and love among ourselves. And we have to fulfill your dreams and the dreams of our founding fathers. To be sure that Nigeria remains the focal point of our domestic and foreign policies. You are the drivers of the party, when we have all other passengers, the drivers and co passenger must not fall asleep and the break working. Party loyalty becomes very important.

“Winning elections is just a step in the process. Good governance is next. You are the drivers. When we gave all other passengers behind this bus, the driver just not fall asleep and the brakes must be working well. Party loyalty becomes more important. Some people baited us but we honoured their wishes and yet coasted to victory.

“Yes, we are facing challenges in court and I say this is one of the most free and fairest election in the history of Nigeria. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election, they do not deserve the joy of victory.

“Yes, there is governance to embark on, we are working on it. It is a wheel that must be oiled, greased properly. I have submitted a ministerial list to the Senate for approval and we are in the process for establishing fully the government of the people by the people and for the people.

“Nigeria is going through things I don’t want to go through the question of subsidy any longer. I have made a broadcast consistent with my beliefs. It is a matter that we must face and face squarely to reengineer the economy and politics of this country. We must find a way to satisfy the yearnings if the poor and all programmes that we rolled out must work for the people and not punish the people.

“To the international community, I sent a message to Europe and America yesterday. If we are hungry and poor, how can you prevent a barking dog from eating food from the poisoned plate of your enemy. So, give me help where I am hungry. The continent depends on Nigeria and we have to show that leadership but not at the expense of our joy, happiness and good health. There is always an opportunity in every adversity if you look at it carefully.

“The party is in your hands but let us redirect this party. Let us show the rest of the country that we are a party united for a purpose and that is development and progress. Posterity will not forgive us if we veer off that path”, he added.

‘Forged EU Report’

Uzodinma while speaking at the meeting said it was the first NEC that the party was having after the 2023 general election and that it presented an opportunity to officially reply the opposition who have consistently sought to delegitimize its mandate.

Referring to the opposition, he said; “Recently, they have started blackmailing the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and trying to incite Nigerians. Of late, they generated an European Union report by the EU monitoring team, whose identity and address we don’t know.

“We condemn the campaign of calumny, the incitement of Nigerians and this type of campaign that is going on.

“I therefore move the motion to pass a vote of ‘implicit confidence’ on INEC and the 2023 general election as the APC’s official reaction to the campaign of calumny going on in the social media as orchestrated by the opposition”.

The motion which was seconded by the Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was unanimously adopted.

I’ll lead with integrity

In his acceptance speech, Ganduje who promised to lead the party with integrity, said he was very humbled by the trust reposed in him as National Chairman and that the affairs of the party would no longer be business as usual.

Pledging to ensure greater commitment to internal democracy and reform, the former Kano state governor said he would deploy high-end technology for membership registration, adding that the party cannot have over 41 million members and yet manged to score a little over 8 million in the Presidential election.

He said; “Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold.

“Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and making the party functional throughout the year.

“More reforms will be carried out in the party in alignment with the current political landscape. I will deploy higher technology for membership registration because we cannot have over 41 million members and then scored eight million in the Presidential election.

“Our party must remain rooted among the people, must demonstrate a willingness to serve and make sacrifices, and must be willing to acknowledge and address our weaknesses.

“We will ensure a level playing field for all party members that want to contest elections under the party’s platform. Our primary elections would be free, transparent and fair.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on members of our party and all the people of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states to close ranks and ensure that the APC wins in the forthcoming governorship elections”, he stated.

Earlier, the Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari who held the party in acting capacity before Ganduje’s appointment, said the policies the Tinubu administration has pursued in a span of just two months have been instrumental in shaping the narrative of the nation’s progress.

“Your unwavering dedication to service, coupled with your astute political acumen, has commenced the sure-footed process of laying a solid foundation for the growth and development of Nigeria. The steps that you have taken so far are commendable and highly applauded. The Party stands by you and with you and we shall walk the path together no matter the severities of the tasks or the complexities of the challenges ahead to lead our people to prosperity and our country to greatness.

“It should be clear to Nigerians and the entire world that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mind is pre-occupied with issues that are of existential importance for our country and people. From the day he stepped into office, he took the proverbial bull by the horns to dethrone the mighty incubus of subsidy on petrol that has oppressed our nation, bewildered past administrations, challenged previous policy makers, and set us back several years in our march to greatness and prosperity”, he stated.

On the appointment of Ganduje, he said the APC Constitution in Article 13.3 (ii) empowers the NEC to “discharge all functions of the National Convention in between National Conventions”.