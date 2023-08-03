APC crisis: Anxiety over possible dissolution of NWC

•As Osinbajo sends apologies ahead of caucus meeting

ABUJA—A wave of apprehension, yesterday, enveloped the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, following concerns about the possible dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, at today’s meeting of its National Executive Committee NEC.

As the NWC led by its Acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari made its way to the State House, yesterday, for a meeting of the APC National Caucus, some party officials said deliberations at the caucus could lead to the ouster of the NWC.

Presently, of the 25-member NWC, there are seven vacancies, with the National Chairman, National Secretary and National Vice Chairman, Northwest, having resigned recently.

A member of the NWC, who spoke with Vanguard, said one of his colleagues, an ally of the erstwhile National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was also on his way out.

The NWC member said: “One of us was presented with a list of his sins on Tuesday by anti-graft officials and he has been advised to resign. Our only concern now is that some of our colleagues were not in the know of what transpires under and it would really be painful for the NEC to now ask everyone to go.

“NEC will, however, be careful so that we don’t fall into the same situation we found ourselves with the Buni Caretaker Committee. There is apprehension that we could be dissolved, but again, by the time we present the issues at Caucus, I believe those who have done wrong could be asked to go.”

Osinbajo apologies

Meanwhile, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, reaffirmed his commitment to the APC, even as he expressed his regrets for his inability to attend the caucus meeting of the Party as scheduled.

In a letter of apology addressed to the Acting Chairman of the Party, the former VP explained that he was already abroad for engagements to which he had long been committed when he received the invitation to the meeting.

The former VP, in a statement by his media office said: “He had in fact cancelled some of his engagements abroad to be available for the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the Party which had to be postponed due to exigencies.

“While wishing the APC fruitful deliberations, he expressed his fidelity to the Party and his availability for future meetings and activities.”