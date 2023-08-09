APC chieftain, Inegbeniki, hails Oshiomohole, Okpebholo’s Senate Cttee appts

The State Vice Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo Central Senatorial district, High Chief Francis Inegbeniki has congratulated Senator Adams Oshiomohle, representing Edo North on his appointment as Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior.

Inegbeniki, Uzoya of Esanland in statement yesterday in Benin, Edo State, also congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo, a.k.a Akpakomiza representing Edo Central Senatorial District on his appointment as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement.

The political leader in Esan, Inegbeniki said both Senator Adams Oshiomohle and Senator Monday Okpebholo are champions of Edo State and APC in the 10th National Assembly ( upper Chamber).

He added that Oshiomohle and Okpebholo are very experienced individuals and achievers in private and public sectors.

Inegbeniki commended Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio for having confidence in Oshiomohle and Okpebholo to be appointed Chairmen of Senate Committees despite being first-time Senators.

” I am excited and confident that Senator Adams Oshiomohle and Senator Monday Okpebholo will put their respective experience and capability to play and they will make positive impact in the Senate.”