APC Chieftain hails Okotete on Ministerial Nomination

Okotete

By Jimitota Onoyume

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State and the Director General, Omo Eni for 5/5 Political Pressure Group, Olorogun Friday Akpokomuaye Orugbo, JP has congratulated Hon. (Mrs) Stella Okotete on her nomination as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

In a statement to newsmen , Olorogun Orugbo expressed strong hope that Hon Okotete will make strong and positive impact as a Minister , recalling that she has a history of commendable performance in public office.

The Omo Eni of Udu Kingdom thanked President Bola Tinubu for the appointment, saying it was also inclusion of women and youth in politics especially as a fulfillment of the RENEWED HOPE agenda.

He further extolled the qualities of Hon Okotete , recalling that she displayed leadership skills during while she was National Women Leader of the party, APC, and in other offices.

He urged deltans and Nigerians to continue to support the APC and the government of president Tinubu.