August 6, 2023

APC Chieftain hails Okotete on Ministerial Nomination

By Jimitota Onoyume

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State and the Director General, Omo Eni for 5/5 Political Pressure Group, Olorogun Friday Akpokomuaye Orugbo, JP has congratulated  Hon. (Mrs) Stella Okotete on her nomination as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

In a statement to newsmen , Olorogun Orugbo expressed strong hope that Hon Okotete  will make strong and positive impact as a Minister , recalling  that she has a history of commendable performance in public office. 

The Omo Eni of Udu Kingdom thanked President Bola Tinubu for the appointment, saying it was also   inclusion of women and youth in politics especially as a fulfillment of the RENEWED HOPE agenda.

He further extolled the qualities of   Hon Okotete , recalling that she displayed  leadership skills during while she was  National Women Leader of the party, APC, and in other offices.

He urged deltans and Nigerians to continue to support the APC and the government of president Tinubu.

