APC chieftain, Egunoma hails Keyamo’s ministerial nomination

Egunoma and Keyamo at a function

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Isoko Nation, Delta State, Prince Andrew Egunoma, Ph.d has congratulated Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN on his ministerial nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Egunoma, immediate past board member, National Directorate of Employment, (NDE) in a statement on Saturday, also commended President Tinubu for nominating Keyamo to serve in his cabinet, adding that Keyamo’s nomination is well deserved.

The Petroleum Geologist said ” Olorogun Festus Keyamo was my former boss at the Board of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) . His nomination as Minister by President Tinubu is a welcome development and will be appreciated by many in Delta State and outside the state considering his track records.”

” This is Keyamo’s reward for the good work he did to get President Tinubu into office, and his reward for always been firm and upright in all his endevours.”

The APC chieftain further expressed confidence that Keyamo’s nomination to serve again as Minister under President Tinubu’s administration will give him ( Keyamo) the opportunity to be part of the actualization of the President’s ” Renewed Hope” agenda for the country.